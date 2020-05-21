UrduPoint.com
KP AG Releases Expected Monthly Pension To Retiring Employees In Advance

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:56 AM

KP AG releases expected monthly pension to retiring employees in advance

Accountant General (AG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released expected monthly pension for newly retiring government officials after approval by finance department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Accountant General (AG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released expected monthly pension for newly retiring government officials after approval by finance department.

This is an advance type of pension aiming at providing an interim relief to retired employees as immediately after retirement their salaries are stopped and scrutiny, approval and payment of pension cases takes too much time, said a press release issued by Accountant General Office here Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here the difficulties and problems of pensioners were increased due to closure of government offices due to corona lockdown and the interim facility from AG, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for new pensioners would lessen their worries.

The expected monthly pension of almost 2200 employees has been sent to their bank accounts.

All such pensioners can search their names in district wise website of AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The press release further said the payment of expected pension was purely an interim arrangement that would be paid for not more than one year or till their complete pension cases were received from concerned departments. This interim facility would have no effect on commutation or total pension.

Pensioners need not to come to accounts office or any recommendations and all retiring government would also get this facility through computerized system in future too. All new pensioners have been directed to contact their banks for verification of transfer of their monthly expected pension in their bank accounts.

