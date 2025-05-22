KP Agriculture Department Achieves Major Milestones Under CM’s Vision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department has made significant progress under the directives and special interest of the Chief Minister and the leadership of Provincial Agriculture Minister Major (Retd) Sajjad Barakwal. The department’s achievements mark a notable step toward agricultural self-sufficiency and innovation in the province.
One of the department's key accomplishments includes the plantation of new orchards on 11,220 acres of land, which is expected to contribute significantly to fruit production and local economic growth. In addition, 8,293 acres of barren land have been successfully reclaimed and made cultivable, providing more opportunities for farmers across the province.
Efforts to safeguard agricultural land from environmental threats have also shown success, with 7,540 acres of land protected from floods and soil erosion. In a major breakthrough in olive production, around 408,000 wild olive trees have been cultivated, resulting in an annual production of approximately 680,000 liters of olive oil.
The Agriculture Department has also embraced innovation to modernize the sector. A saffron research farm has been established on 79 kanals of land, aiming to explore the high-value crop's potential in the region. Moreover, 52 new varieties of crops, vegetables, and fruits have been introduced to diversify agricultural production and improve resilience.
In a first for the province, a honey testing laboratory has been set up to support beekeepers and ensure quality standards in honey production. This initiative is expected to boost the province’s honey industry and enable exports by meeting international quality benchmarks.
These developments reflect the KP government’s commitment to agricultural advancement, rural development, and economic sustainability.
