KP Agriculture Department holds dialogue for introduction of modern farming in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department Wednesday arranged a dialogue here between farmers and other agricultural partners on the ongoing efforts to make farmers in the merged areas aware of modern horticultural methods with the financial support of UNDP's Merged Areas Governance Project and USAID.

The meeting was attended by DG Sail Conservation Minister Yasin Khan, farmers, officials of agriculture department, officials of microfinance institutions, suppliers of agricultural products, seeds and fertilizers and representatives of vegetable and fruit markets.

Discussions were held in detail regarding the adoption of modern horticultural methods, issues and possibilities associated with it, in which the adoption of these methods increased the income of the farmers and improved the lives of the people.

Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr said that due to climate change in the merged areas, there is a great diversity in the production of crops, vegetables and fruits, adding that different vegetable and fruit production types and cultivation times are different, so specialization in crop cultivation, fertilizer and other pesticide selection is very important.

He said that the purpose of engaging with other agricultural partners is also imperative to help and assist farmers so that they can discuss their problems and get their solutions.

Under this project the farmers from Arang area of Bajaur district were involved in a pilot programme, who were introduced to walk-in tunnels under tunnel farming, with its help.

They can grow good value crops and get their off-season yields, with the help of which they cannot only meet their needs but also improve their lives by earning extra income.

The farmers participating in the discussion pointed out the problems related to procurement of agricultural products such as seeds, fertilizers and medicines, assistance in providing the financial resources required for them and linkages for production and sale in other markets.

In this regard, officials of microfinance institutions, suppliers and representatives of vegetable and fruit markets assured full cooperation while government officials also assured full support under this program.

To assist the government in formulating and implementing this program Raluka Eden, program manager for the Waleed Marginalized Areas Governance Project, said the program's support to the government was aimed at bringing prosperity to merged areas through innovation in agriculture, adding that only by changing the lives of farmers areas can be changed.

On the occasion, Director General Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jan Mohammad gave a briefing on the development of agriculture by the provincial government. Director General Agriculture Merged Districts Murad Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing on the development of agriculture in the merged districts and briefed the participants about the steps taken by the department and future course of action.