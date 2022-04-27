UrduPoint.com

KP Agriculture Department Holds Dialogue For Introduction Of Modern Farming In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:11 PM

KP Agriculture Department holds dialogue for introduction of modern farming in merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department Wednesday arranged a dialogue here between farmers and other agricultural partners on the ongoing efforts to make farmers in the merged areas aware of modern horticultural methods with the financial support of UNDP's Merged Areas Governance Project and USAID

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department Wednesday arranged a dialogue here between farmers and other agricultural partners on the ongoing efforts to make farmers in the merged areas aware of modern horticultural methods with the financial support of UNDP's Merged Areas Governance Project and USAID.

The meeting was attended by DG Sail Conservation Minister Yasin Khan, farmers, officials of agriculture department, officials of microfinance institutions, suppliers of agricultural products, seeds and fertilizers and representatives of vegetable and fruit markets.

Discussions were held in detail regarding the adoption of modern horticultural methods, issues and possibilities associated with it, in which the adoption of these methods increased the income of the farmers and improved the lives of the people.

Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr said that due to climate change in the merged areas, there is a great diversity in the production of crops, vegetables and fruits, adding that different vegetable and fruit production types and cultivation times are different, so specialization in crop cultivation, fertilizer and other pesticide selection is very important.

He said that the purpose of engaging with other agricultural partners is also imperative to help and assist farmers so that they can discuss their problems and get their solutions.

Under this project the farmers from Arang area of Bajaur district were involved in a pilot programme, who were introduced to walk-in tunnels under tunnel farming, with its help.

They can grow good value crops and get their off-season yields, with the help of which they cannot only meet their needs but also improve their lives by earning extra income.

The farmers participating in the discussion pointed out the problems related to procurement of agricultural products such as seeds, fertilizers and medicines, assistance in providing the financial resources required for them and linkages for production and sale in other markets.

In this regard, officials of microfinance institutions, suppliers and representatives of vegetable and fruit markets assured full cooperation while government officials also assured full support under this program.

To assist the government in formulating and implementing this program Raluka Eden, program manager for the Waleed Marginalized Areas Governance Project, said the program's support to the government was aimed at bringing prosperity to merged areas through innovation in agriculture, adding that only by changing the lives of farmers areas can be changed.

On the occasion, Director General Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jan Mohammad gave a briefing on the development of agriculture by the provincial government. Director General Agriculture Merged Districts Murad Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing on the development of agriculture in the merged districts and briefed the participants about the steps taken by the department and future course of action.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Sale Undp Market From Government

Recent Stories

Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long T ..

Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long Time - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minis ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minister

37 minutes ago
 Poland, Bulgaria Receiving Gas From Their EU neigh ..

Poland, Bulgaria Receiving Gas From Their EU neighbors - European Commission Pre ..

2 minutes ago
 AAC Abbottabad arrests two persons involved in pre ..

AAC Abbottabad arrests two persons involved in preparing edible oil from animal ..

2 minutes ago
 GPEI calls for renewed commitment to achieve promi ..

GPEI calls for renewed commitment to achieve promise of polio-free world

2 minutes ago
 IPC minister holds meeting with POA officials

IPC minister holds meeting with POA officials

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.