KP Agriculture Minister reviews agricultural projects in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture,Major (Retd) Sajjad Barakwalon visited Mohmand district on Friday to review the facilities provided to farmers and inspect ongoing agricultural projects.

During his visit, the minister emphasized the need to resolve farmers' issues on a priority basis and ensure the development of the agriculture sector in the region.

The provincial minister visited the district office of the Agriculture Extension Department, where he was given a detailed briefing on various agricultural matters.

The briefing was attended by Director General Agriculture Extension Murad Ali Khan, District Director Agriculture Extension Asif Iqbal, and other concerned officers.

During his visit, Minister Sajjad Barakwal inspected agricultural machinery, stores, farm service centers, and attendance registers.

He expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Agriculture Department but stressed the need for further improvements to ensure the effective utilization of resources.

The minister directed the officers to utilize all available resources for the development of agriculture and to promptly address any issues that arise.

"Wherever problems occur, they should be brought to my notice immediately so that they can be resolved in a timely manner, and the development process can be accelerated," he said.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining close contact with farmers and educating them about modern scientific methods to increase crop production.

He also highlighted the need for planting orchards and organizing training sessions for farmers to enhance their skills and knowledge.

"Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and their problems should be resolved on a priority basis. We must ensure that they have access to the latest agricultural techniques and resources," he stated.

The minister issued strict instructions to the district officers of all wings of the Agriculture Department to hold monthly coordination committee meetings.

He stressed the importance of ensuring participation in these meetings to address farmers' issues at the district level effectively.