KP agriculture officials stress investment in date palm industry

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A high-level delegation of the Agriculture Extension Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the food Technology Section of the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan to review ongoing research and technological innovations in the date palm sector.

The delegation included Dr. Hanif Zahid Khattak, Director Plant Protection; Dr. Murad Ali Khan, Director Horticulture; and Dr. Muhammad Anwar Khan Bhittani, District Director Agriculture Extension, DIKhan.

During the visit, Dr. Shahzada Arshad Saleem Saddozai, PRO and Head of the Department, briefed the visitors on the institute’s research work, particularly on date palm fruit ripening and drying technology. He highlighted that the Hybrid Solar Tunnel Drier (STD), a locally developed innovation, had reduced the traditional Dhakki date drying process to only three to four days.

It was informed that 47 units of the Solar Tunnel Drier had already been installed in different villages, providing direct benefits to farmers.

The system has gained wide acceptance due to its dust-free, hygienic, and uniform drying process. The technology not only protects crops from monsoon damage but also works effectively for fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural produce.

The officials were told that the drying system was particularly significant for Dera Ismail Khan, where Dhakki dates ripen during the rainy season and face a high risk of spoilage. The innovation is seen as a game-changing, income-boosting solution that improves product quality, reduces losses, and supports exports.

The delegation lauded the quality of research being carried out at the institute and emphasized the need for greater investment in training and infrastructure to promote sustainable agricultural development and strengthen the date palm industry in the region.