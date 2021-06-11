UrduPoint.com
KP Agriculturists Welcome Rs12bn Allocation In Budget 2021-22

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:14 PM

Welcoming Federal Budget 2021-22, the Agriculture and Livestock experts here Friday appreciated allocation of Rs12 billion including Rs one billion for locust control emergency project and Rs 2 billion for increasing production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and pulses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Welcoming Federal Budget 2021-22, the Agriculture and Livestock experts here Friday appreciated allocation of Rs12 billion including Rs one billion for locust control emergency project and Rs 2 billion for increasing production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and pulses.

Lauding Federal Budget 2021-22, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan told APP that Federal Budget was pro-farmers and livestock growers with maximum facilities were provided.

He said Rs one billion allocated for olive cultivation on commercial basis and Rs3 billion for repair and construction of watercourses. KP climate is ideal for olive cultivation and massive plantation would be made in next three years.

The Minister said work on the Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program worth over Rs.

309 billion was successfully underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa focusing on strengthening of infrastructure, increasing agricultural productivity, meat and milk production besides Agriculture Transformation Program.

Kisan Cards would be issued to farmers by August this year under which assistance would be provided to farmers under the PM National Agriculture Programme.

Dr Zilakat Ali Malik, Former Chairman, Economics Department, University of Peshawar said allocation of Rs one billion for control of locusts was important project that would benefit farmers during emergency.

He said last year, locusts had inflicted heavy losses especially to farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Dr Zilakat Malik said with construction of watercourses, irrigation water would be saved and farmers at tail ends would be largely benefited.

