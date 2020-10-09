UrduPoint.com
KP Agro Processing Sector Receives Machinery For CSFs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

KP Agro processing sector receives machinery for CSFs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), Pakistan through its implementing partner Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Friday handed over machinery to agro-processing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for establishment of Common Facility Centers (CFCs) under the "Youth Empowerment Programme".

Formal agreement ceremony was held at regional office of SMEDA KP.

Youth Empowerment Private Sector Specialist-UNDP, Rashid Aman attended the ceremony along-with the coordinators from SMEDA, and CFC members from private sector, said a press release issued here.

Under the project, four CFCs have been established, namely, Honey Processing Center Tarnab, Maize Silage Units of Domail and Nowshehra, and Trout Reefer Van Swat.

The initiative aimed to empower youth of the province by capacity building and promoting entrepreneurship in the potential agriculture and livestock products value addition.

It will also strive to optimize the women participation in these innovative businesses. The core objective of all CFCs will be the enhancement of shelf life and quality assurance for increased profits to the concerned value chains.

Apart from delivery of modern machinery to these 4 clusters, the project will also train youth on these businesses.

In this regard, the SMEDA and UNDP jointly started training sessions. All of the projects have received good response from SMEs immediately after its launch. Even before trial run, the CFCs have started receiving processing orders on rental basis. It is expected to be an efficient model for SMEs of the sector.

Jehangir Ashraf (YEP Officer, UNDP) extended gratitude to the SMEDA and private sector for joining this important project.

More Stories From Pakistan

