KP all set to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa are all set to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal across the province including merged tribal districts with great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

The day will down with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of the Pakistan Movement and all those Pakistanis who laid down lives for the country.

Known as Poet of East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born at Sialkot in Punjab province on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his heart-touching universal poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. Dr. Iqbal's Allabad address had given a clear direction and separate identity to the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Besides KP Government, the political, culture, education, and literary organizations have chalked out special programs to highlight his matchless political and poetic services in the awaking of Muslims of the Subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland for themselves in order to live a free and dignified life.

It was his dream that inspired the Muslims of the Subcontinent to get united under the dynamic leadership of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and passed the historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940, which had led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, on the world map.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader, philosopher, intellectual, and poet of the Muslims of the Sub-Continent whose poetry, ideology, and philosophy was a beacon of light for Muslims Ummah in general and the people of Pakistan in particular.

He had created a new wave of patriotism and spirit of serving humanity in Muslims of the Subcontinent during the Pakistan Movement and discouraged discrimination on the basis of color, caste, and creed besides emphasizing the need for unity of Muslim Ummah.

Dr. Iqbal's ideology and principles of life are the best source of inspiration for people in all sectors of life by strictly adhering to his lesson of Khudi (ego) and preservation of national identity.

The print and electronic media would publish special articles, columns, features while tv channels would air special documentaries to highlight his meritorious political, poetic, and other literary services.