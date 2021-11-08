UrduPoint.com

KP All Set To Celebrate 144th Birth Anniversary Of Dr Allama Iqbal On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

KP all set to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal on Tuesday

The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa are all set to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal across the province including merged tribal districts with great enthusiasm on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa are all set to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal across the province including merged tribal districts with great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

The day will down with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of the Pakistan Movement and all those Pakistanis who laid down lives for the country.

Known as Poet of East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born at Sialkot in Punjab province on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his heart-touching universal poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. Dr. Iqbal's Allabad address had given a clear direction and separate identity to the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Besides KP Government, the political, culture, education, and literary organizations have chalked out special programs to highlight his matchless political and poetic services in the awaking of Muslims of the Subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland for themselves in order to live a free and dignified life.

It was his dream that inspired the Muslims of the Subcontinent to get united under the dynamic leadership of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and passed the historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940, which had led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, on the world map.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader, philosopher, intellectual, and poet of the Muslims of the Sub-Continent whose poetry, ideology, and philosophy was a beacon of light for Muslims Ummah in general and the people of Pakistan in particular.

He had created a new wave of patriotism and spirit of serving humanity in Muslims of the Subcontinent during the Pakistan Movement and discouraged discrimination on the basis of color, caste, and creed besides emphasizing the need for unity of Muslim Ummah.

Dr. Iqbal's ideology and principles of life are the best source of inspiration for people in all sectors of life by strictly adhering to his lesson of Khudi (ego) and preservation of national identity.

The print and electronic media would publish special articles, columns, features while tv channels would air special documentaries to highlight his meritorious political, poetic, and other literary services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Allahabad Progress Sialkot March August November Muslim Media TV All Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Caracas Proposes Holding Meeting of Group of Frien ..

Caracas Proposes Holding Meeting of Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter in ..

3 minutes ago
 Polish Anti-Crisis Center to Convene for Urgent Me ..

Polish Anti-Crisis Center to Convene for Urgent Meeting Amid Migrants Influx - C ..

3 minutes ago
 Reach&#039;s 50-Day Initiative hits halfway milest ..

Reach&#039;s 50-Day Initiative hits halfway milestone with enough funds raised t ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries ..

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraq ..

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Policeman attacked in southern France

Policeman attacked in southern France

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.