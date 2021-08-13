KP all set to celebrate 'Independence Day' with national enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts have completed all preparations to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan with national enthusiasm on Saturday.

The day would dawn with 21-gun salute at Peshawar. Later, people would offer special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement and freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir after Fajr prayers.

Government and private departments, educational institutions, literary and art organisations, transports unions and civil society etc have completed all arrangements to celebrate the historic day with great national enthusiasm in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa including seven tribal districts.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Upper Kohistan to South Waziristan, the people are decorating buildings, markets, vehicles and houses to mark the momentous day in most befitting manner.

In Peshawar, all major Government and private buildings including KP Assembly, Balahisar Fort, Islamia College Peshawar, Chief Secretary and IGP Offices, High Court, Deans Trade Centre, University of Peshawar, FC headquarters and Ganta Ghar have artistically been illuminated looking festive at night.

National flags hoisting ceremonies have been planned at Governor House, Chief Minister Secretariat and Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines Peshawar where national anthem and patriotic songs by school children would be played on August 14.

Flag hoisting functions were also planned at KP Assembly Building, Peshawar High Court, DC Office, Pakistan Railways, headquarters of Frontier Constabulary (FC), University of Peshawar, Engineering University of Science and Technology, Agriculture University, Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar and others national and private organizations in connection of the monumental day.

Children and students of the government and private schools and colleges would present national anthem, songs, tableau's and participate in declamation contests to pay tributes to heroes of Pakistan Movement besides highlighting the struggle made by our forefathers led by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the Muslim of Sub-Continent.

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed among people especially children and youth thronged to bazaars on Friday to buy national flags, green caps, badges and other items associated with Independence Day celebrations.

Citizens, students, children and women are showcasing their immense love for the country by painting faces and vehicles with green and white colours while models of national organizations and monuments like Islamia College Peshawar, Minar e Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Residency are being sold like a hot cake.

Qisakhwani Bazaar, the biggest wholesale market for decoration items in Peshawar, was floaded with buyers mostly of youth, students and children where shopkeepers have set up special stalls to sell colourful buntings, national flags, masks, banners, T-shirts, hats, bangles, badges, wrist bands and models all green and white clours on occasion of independence day.

All the cities, towns and villages of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were decorated with green and white colors with national flags hoisting on houses, vehicles, markets, bazaars and vehicles.

Buses of Rapid Transport (BRT) have been artistically decorated with national flags colours looks very attractive.

PTI Government flagship BRT is attracting a record number of passengers these days due to its quality signal free service and air conditioned facility besides Jashin-e-Azadi celebrations.

Great enthusiasm are being witnessed among youth prefering BRT for travelling on occasion of independence day celebrations.

"I have arrived from Pabbi Nowshera to purchase colourful buntings, green badges and stickers besides models of historical buildings of Pakistan Movement. My joy was doubled today after travelling in BRT," said Anaya Khan (7), a student of private school while taking to APP.

Holding father's hand, she said that 200 national flags, stickers and badges besides models of Minar e Pakistan and Islamia College Peshawar were purchased by her that would be shared with relatives and friends to collectivelly celebrate independence Day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

Motorcyclists, rickshaw, Mazda, wagons drivers and motorists are hoisting national flags on vehicles across KP including merged areas to express their love for Pakistan.

Ehtisham Khan (20), who came with his grandfather to Peshawar to buy national flags, stickers and badges at Qissa Khwani bazaar told APP that he was very pleased to see so many sizes of buntings, flags and stickers with green and white colours every where.

"I have bought 100 stickers, flags, models and badges for myself, friends, class fellows and relatives in connection of Jashin-e-Azadi," he said.

A comprehensive programme has been planned along with my friends to come to Peshawar again on August 14 to watch national flag hoisting ceremonies and fireworks display on the night of August 13, he added.

He said Pakistan has given us everything and it is our national and moral duty to work untiringly by supporting our elected Government to take the country to a new height of progress and development.

PTV and Radio Pakistan will telecast and air special programs while APP will release new stories, interviews, features and articles of independence related functions. Private tv channels will also air special programs and documentaries in connection with the day.