UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP All Set To Celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day With National Enthusiasm On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:12 AM

KP all set to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with national enthusiasm on Friday

All preparations have been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd independence day in most befitting manner on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :All preparations have been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd independence day in most befitting manner on Friday.

National flags were being hoisted in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where all preparations were completed by people, civil society, government organizations, NGOs, educational institutions and national building departments to celebrate independence day with national spirit and enthusiasm.

Preparations have reached to its peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where great national enthusiasm was being shown by people of all ages. The opening of mega BRT project has added colour to Jashin e Azadi celebrations.

In Peshawar, the day would dawn with 21 guns salutes. Special prayers in mosques would be offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

The main national flag hoisting ceremonies would be held in Governor House, Chief Minister House and KP Assembly likely to be attended by KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Speaker Mushtaq Ghani as chief guests.

National flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at Pakistan Railways, Peshawar High Court, University of Peshawar, Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and Islamia College University Peshawar and DC offices in all 35 districts of KP.

To celebrate independence day of Pakistan in most befitting manners, people decorated their homes and vehicles with national flags to pay glowing tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement led by Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Major government and private buildings have been illuminated with colourful lights and buntings in Peshawar making festive look.

Families and young motorcyclists thronged bazaars, markets and parks illuminated tastefully to inculcate a sense of patriotism among children.

Great enthusiasm was being seen among young children and students buying national flags, green caps, badges, models of historical buildings and other items associated with the Independence Day celebrations to show their deep love for their beloved country came into being on world map on August 14, 1947. The youth were also seen painting their faces with green and white colours to show their immense love for Pakistan.

Functions and ceremonies were planned in various cities, towns and villages across the province to highlight the sacrifices and struggle of muslims of subcontinent for Pakistan.

Flags hoisting ceremonies were also planned in all seven tribal agencies including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand Agency and Bajaur to be performed by Deputy Commissioners. The schools children would sang national anthem and songs on this momentous occasion.

Seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and declamation contests were planned by public and private organizations, civil society and transport unions to highlight importance of the day.

The newspapers would publish special supplements and electronic media would air special programs to highlight importance of the historic day.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Peshawar North Waziristan South Waziristan Chief Minister World Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Civil Society Vehicles Young Progress Independence Mohmand Agency University Of Engineering And Technology August Market Muslim Media All Government Love

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.