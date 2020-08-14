(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :All preparations have been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd independence day in most befitting manner on Friday.

National flags were being hoisted in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where all preparations were completed by people, civil society, government organizations, NGOs, educational institutions and national building departments to celebrate independence day with national spirit and enthusiasm.

Preparations have reached to its peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where great national enthusiasm was being shown by people of all ages. The opening of mega BRT project has added colour to Jashin e Azadi celebrations.

In Peshawar, the day would dawn with 21 guns salutes. Special prayers in mosques would be offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

The main national flag hoisting ceremonies would be held in Governor House, Chief Minister House and KP Assembly likely to be attended by KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Speaker Mushtaq Ghani as chief guests.

National flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at Pakistan Railways, Peshawar High Court, University of Peshawar, Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and Islamia College University Peshawar and DC offices in all 35 districts of KP.

To celebrate independence day of Pakistan in most befitting manners, people decorated their homes and vehicles with national flags to pay glowing tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement led by Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Major government and private buildings have been illuminated with colourful lights and buntings in Peshawar making festive look.

Families and young motorcyclists thronged bazaars, markets and parks illuminated tastefully to inculcate a sense of patriotism among children.

Great enthusiasm was being seen among young children and students buying national flags, green caps, badges, models of historical buildings and other items associated with the Independence Day celebrations to show their deep love for their beloved country came into being on world map on August 14, 1947. The youth were also seen painting their faces with green and white colours to show their immense love for Pakistan.

Functions and ceremonies were planned in various cities, towns and villages across the province to highlight the sacrifices and struggle of muslims of subcontinent for Pakistan.

Flags hoisting ceremonies were also planned in all seven tribal agencies including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand Agency and Bajaur to be performed by Deputy Commissioners. The schools children would sang national anthem and songs on this momentous occasion.

Seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and declamation contests were planned by public and private organizations, civil society and transport unions to highlight importance of the day.

The newspapers would publish special supplements and electronic media would air special programs to highlight importance of the historic day.