KP all set to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts are all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday (February 5) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who faced an endless human rights abuses and state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupational forces for the over seven decades.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, the people of all 37 districts of KP including seven tribal districts of erstwhile Fata and Government of KP would reaffirm their unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated long struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris.

The people would raise placards, banners with slogans like ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and Indians forces go out of Kashmir”.

They would demand from UN, international powers and human rights organizations to put pressure on the fascist Modi Government to restore the special status of IIOJK and give right of self determination to over 10 million oppressed Kashmiris as promised to them by UN.

Every year, 5th February is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day all over the country including KP to express solidarity with the brave, committed and innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK, who continued their legitimate peaceful struggle for right to self-determination as promised to them through various resolutions passed by the UN Security Council.

“Road to peace in South Asia is passing through Kashmir. Lasting peace in the region is not possible unless resolution of the core issue of Kashmir as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris,” said former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said that Kashmiris are the worst victims of India’s state terrorism, oppression and lockdowns after Modi regimes violated UN Security Council resolutions after revoking the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

In Peshawar, Kashmiris, civil society, political and religious parties, lawyers’ bodies, transporters, trade, farmers, unions and general public have planned protest rallies and demonstrations in connection with Kashmir solidarity day.

The protest demonstrations, seminars, rallies and walks would be held in all districts headquarters of KP including merged tribal districts where people, political workers, traders, farmers, labourers and transporters would participate in large number.

Walks, seminars and debate competitions by civil society and educational organizations have been planned in connection with the day. Government and Semi Govt offices besides educational institutions would remain closed.

PTV and Radio Pakistan besides private channels will air special programs and newspapers to publish supplements in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

