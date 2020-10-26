KP all set to mark Kashmir Black Day on Oct 27

A number of protest demonstrations and rallies have been planned in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts in connection with Kashmir Black Day, which would be observed on Tuesday (October 27)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A number of protest demonstrations and rallies have been planned in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts in connection with Kashmir Black Day, which would be observed on Tuesday (October 27).

The people of KP including tribesmen of erstwhile Fata and Kashmiris would strongly condemn illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 and the continued brutalities, human rights abuses and extra judicial killing besides sexual violence being unleashed against innocent Kashmiris including women and children in IIOJK.

On October 27, 1947, the pains and sufferings of Kashmiris had started with illegal landing of Indian occupational troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been increased manifold after Modi Government had abolished special status of IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, people of all 35 districts of KP including Kashmiris have planned big protest rallies and demonstrations besides walks and seminars to protest against forced occupation of IIOJK by India and would express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

Civil society organizations, political parties, NGOs, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmirs have finalized arrangements for holding of special programs, protest rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the black day.

In Peshawar, special banners and posters inscribed with different slogans such as "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Kashmir is the juggler vein of Pakistan and Indians Occupied Forces go out of Kashmir," were prepared by Kashmiris and Civil Society.

These banners and posters were displayed at permanent places and roads of Peshawar to expose human rights abuses, atrocities and extra judicial killings at IIOJK.

Kashmir solidarity walk would also be held from Peshawar City to Press Club on October 27 where participants would raise full throated slogans against forced occupation of IIOJK.

Speech declamations and painting competitions were also planned at different Government and private educational institutions where speakers would highlight Kashmir dispute besides expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren through artwork and speeches.

Special documentaries would be screened on tv channels and supplement including features, articles and columns would be published by newspapers to highlight various aspects of Kashmir dispute including its legal, constitutional, political and human rights' dimension besides continued atrocities, sexual violence and human rights' abuses in the occupied valley.

Photo exhibition was also planned to highlight continued use of pellet guns by Indian occupational forces against peaceful Kashmiris that disabled so many people for life.

The districts administration also planned different programs and rallies to mark the day. Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the province.