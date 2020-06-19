UrduPoint.com
KP Allocates Hefty Amount For Drinking Water Projects: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:05 PM

KP allocates hefty amount for drinking water projects: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday informed that a hefty amount of Rs 830million has been allocated for projects related to clean drinking water supply across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday informed that a hefty amount of Rs 830million has been allocated for projects related to clean drinking water supply across the province.

In his budget speech, the minister revealed that around Rs one billion would be spent on Jabba Dam in Khyber District while Rs 900 million were allocated for revamping irrigation system in the province.

He said Rs 700million would be spent on construction of water reservoirs in newly merged districts while Rs 640million would be spent on provision of clean drinking water to the people of merged areas.

In Mansehra, he said, a special project under Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme would be started to provide sufficient amount of drinking water to areas in Hazara division.

Besides, he said, an amount of Rs 200 million has been allocated for solarization of an Overhead water scheme and gravity water supply schemes.

In Gadoon area of Swabi, the construction of Atla Dam would be carried out for provision of clean drinking water. The minister informed that Rs 210 million has been allocated for purification and supply of clean water to Kohat from Indus River.

He said Rs 510 million had been allocated for solarization of water projects while Rs 500 million would be spent on construction of small dams in the province.

