KP allocates Rs 10 billion to provide free of charge medicines

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its annual budget for the year 2022-23 on Monday allocated over Rs 10 billion to provide free of charge medicines to its people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its annual budget for the year 2022-23 on Monday allocated over Rs 10 billion to provide free of charge medicines to its people.

The allocation also included free of charge OPD medicines for the first time in the history of the province, said Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech.

For the free of charge medicines at OPD in public sector hospitals across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a sum of Rs 1500 million has been allocated. For the expanded program of immunization (EPI) an amount of Rs 2300 million has been allocated in the annual KP budget.

Saleem Jhagra said for provision of medicines to provincial secondary care hospitals and Primary care hospitals an amount of Rs 1963 million has been allocated while Rs 1750 Million has been allocated for provision of medicine top-up for the provincials secondary hospitals and Rs 1250 million for medicines top-up for primary health care facilities.

For provision of free of charge medicines in newly merged districts a sum of Rs 1000 million has been allocated in the annual provincial budget while Rs 500 million has been approved for provision of emergency medicines to the poor patients.