UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Allocates Rs.1.1bn Under Insaf Rozgar Scheme For Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:06 PM

KP allocates Rs.1.1bn under Insaf Rozgar Scheme for merged districts

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated an amount of Rs.1.1 billion under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme to create maximum employment opportunities in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA during the current financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated an amount of Rs.1.1 billion under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme to create maximum employment opportunities in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA during the current financial year. So far 90% of the loans have been disbursed and 100 percent disbursement will be ensured by the end of this financial year.

This was revealed in a meeting held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the progress so far made on various projects of Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department launched in the NMDs under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

The meeting was informed that so far 3936 individuals of the NMDs have been provided loans under Insaf Rozgar Scheme. Similarly, another scheme worth Rs. 1100 million has also been launched for the provision of interest free loans for the development of entrepreneurship in the NMDs, it was informed and added that progress on the implementation of the scheme is as per the given timelines and it would be completed by the year 2022.

The meeting was further informed that a scheme for provision of scholarships to the youth of NMDs for skill development training has also been submitted to the competent forum for formal approval, under which more than 15,000 youth would be provided scholarships.

Regarding the proposed projects to be included in the AIP of upcoming financial year, It was told that eight schemes have been proposed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority that include establishment of Poly Technique Institutes in District Mohmand and District North Wazirstan, provision of transport facility, clean drinking water, machinery and equipments to Technical Educational Institutes of NMDs, construction of buildings for ten Technical & Vocational Training Centers etc. Similarly, under the Small Industries Development board (SIDB), projects for the establishment of Small Industrial Estates at Dara Adam Khel and Bajur have also been proposed.

The forum was also told that schemes for the establishment of Mohmand Marble City and Special Economic Zone in District Khyber have been proposed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development & Management Company.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take concrete steps for timely completion of the ongoing projects and to fix realistic time line to complete all the processes of the new developmental schemes of NMDs.

The Chief Minister made it clear that timely completion of the developmental schemes would not be compromised in any case and those responsible for unnecessary delay in the completion of public welfare projects would be taken in to task.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Water Company Progress Commerce All Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

48 minutes ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

58 minutes ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

1 hour ago

Six shopkeepers fined Rs 120,000 for over charging ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.