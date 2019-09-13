KP allocates Rs.200m for establishment of new industrial estate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated a budget of Rs.200 million in its annual development programme (ADP) for establishment of new industrial estate in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated a budget of Rs.200 million in its annual development programme (ADP) for establishment of new industrial estate in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued by here on Friday, a spokesman of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the Engineering Cell for completion of planning for the establishment of the new industrial estate in light of the recommendations of the committee.

He said the site for the establishment of new industrial estate had been identified and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar had also been informed formally.

In this connection, on the directives of the Managing Director (MD) SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, the officers of the Engineering Cell including Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Sahibzada Zulfikar, Joint Director, Safdar Abbas and Project Director Ali Azmat has initiated efforts for the finalization of the site.

Furthermore, the spokesman has said that the provincial government has also allocated a budget of Rs.

320 million for rehabilitation of the small industrial estates at D.I. Khan , Bannu, Kohat and Mansehra while practical steps for the establishment of another industrial estate at district Bajaur has also been initiated.

According to the spokesman, an ADP scheme amounting to Rs.400 million for the expansion of the existing industrial estates in Karak and Bannu have also been included in the annual development programme. For the mapping of the under-ground water table in Karak, the MD SIDB has contacted Public Health Engineering (PHE) to ensure the provision of water at the proposed site and correct utilization of the public exchequer.

The spokesman said the establishment of separate feeders for the small industrial estate Peshawar and Phase-I, II and III, the MD SIDB has held a meeting with the concerned officers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to once again issue demand notice for the provision of these feeders for these industrial estates.