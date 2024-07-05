KP announce public holiday on 1st Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday on 1st Muharram, a notification to this effect said on Friday.

The notification issued from the administrative department said there will be a public holiday in the province on 1st Muharram ul Haram on account of Shahadat of the 2nd Caliph, Hazrat Umar (RA).

APP/vak