KP Announces 15% Increase In Salaries, Pension

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KP announces 15% increase in salaries, pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwha government in its annual budget for the year 2022-23 on Monday announced a raise of 15 percent in salaries and pension of its employees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech announced 15 percent ad-hoc relief and a same raise in pension of the provincial employees.

The raise was apart from the DRA allowance for the employees from grade-1 to grade 19. For police officials of grade 7 to grade 16, the Risk Allowance has been equalized to DRA Allowance.

Besides, the KP government also announced to raise the amount of 'Shuhada Package' of the martyrs.

