KP announces 16% increase in salaries, 15% in pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its annual budget for the year 2022-23 on Monday announced a raise of 16 percent in salaries while 15% will be raised in pension of its employees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech announced that a raise of 16 percent has been made in the salaries while 15 percent increase in pension of the provincial employees.

The raise was apart from the DRA allowance for the employees from grade-1 to grade 19. For police officials of grade 7 to grade 16, the Risk Allowance has been equalized to DRA Allowance.

Besides, the KP government also announced to raise the amount of 'Shuhada Package' of the martyrs.