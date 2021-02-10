UrduPoint.com
KP Announces Closure Of Partridges Hunting Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

KP announces closure of partridges hunting season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the closure of partridges shooting season 2020-21 from Sunday (February 07, 2021), said a notification issued here Wednesday.

The department has requested hunters to abide by the Wildlife Hunting Rules and Regulations in letter and spirit.

Otherwise, the violators will be punished with fine and imprisonment under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife & Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015 and the Rules made under it.

More Stories From Pakistan

