KP Announces Rs10,000 Ramadan Package For Deserving Families

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KP announces Rs10,000 Ramadan Package for deserving families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a special Ramadan relief package for deserving families, official sources said on Saturday.

Under this initiative, the provincial government will provide Rs. 10,000 to each selected family during the holy month of Ramadan.

As per details, 5,000 families will be chosen from each of the 115 Constituencies across the province.

The selected families will receive a Rs. 10,000 cheque in the first ten days of Ramadan.

To ensure fair distribution, the government has assigned different departments to oversee the selection process.

Sources said a total of Rs. 8 billion will be allocated for the Ramadan package. The entire distribution process will be monitored directly from the Chief Minister’s House.

