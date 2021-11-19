KP announces Rs200m endowment fund to supports artists

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has once again announced to set up an endowment fund of Rs200 million for the protection and welfare of artists, poets and writers of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has once again announced to set up an endowment fund of Rs200 million for the protection and welfare of artists, poets and writers of the province.

Official sources informed on Friday that the draft 'Artist Welfare Endowment Fund' has been prepared by the KP Culture and Tourism Authority and also approved by the provincial cabinet. The report said that a committee headed by the culture minister or special assistant to the chief minister will select deserving artists, singers and writers for the endowment fund.

Earlier, the members of the Hunari Tolana � KP artists' welfare society had demanded of the KP government to take steps for the welfare of artists affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official of the culture directorate said that they were in direct contact with families of the sick artists and also had prepared a comprehensive plan to compensate artists' community by creating opportunities for them to perform and exhibit their talent. "The situation created by Covid-19 has affected every individual and observance of SOPs was in everyone's benefit," the official said.