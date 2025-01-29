Open Menu

KP Anti-Corruption Recovers Land, Looted Money Worth Billions In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Anti-Corruption Unit has released its annual performance report, highlighting significant achievements in the fight against corruption.

According to the report, the unit successfully reclaimed a substantial amount of state land in 2024. Additionally, key achievements included the recovery of a large sum of misappropriated funds, the registration of multiple FIRs in corruption cases, and the prosecution of numerous individuals, resulting in several arrests.

During this period, several wanted criminals were also apprehended and jailed.

Following the directives of the KP Chief Minister, Advisor to the CM on Anti-Corruption Musaid Abbasi, in collaboration with district administration, police, and the minerals department, launched operations against illegal gold mining in Nowshera and Kohat, leading to the recovery of significant assets.

This report reflects the department's commitment to curbing corruption and reclaiming illegally occupied state resources.

