KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for peace

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assures KP govt of full cooperation to restore peace in Kurram

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th , 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Apex Committee on Friday decided to remove all bunkers and heavy weapons from Kurram in a bid to restore peace.

KP Apex Committee made this decision with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Peshawar Corps Commander, KP Chief Secretary, IGP, cabinet members and other officials were present there in the meeting.

The KP Apex Committee also reviewed the provincial government’s measures to restore peace in Kurram. It also provided briefing on the situation and updated the participants over the progress regarding grand Jirga.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during the meeting, assured KP CM Gandapur of his full cooperation to restore peace. He said that they would establish peace in Kurram and it is the government’s top priority.

He also emphasized support for enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies in the province.

At this occasion, the Apex Committee decided to dismantle all bunkers in Kurram and continue discussions with local people regarding the return of weapons to prevent any unpleasant incidents in the future.

