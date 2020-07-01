KP Apex Committee discusses security, COVID-19, Locust situations in province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee discussed Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) and reviewed over all security situations, in the province particularly in tribal districts here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee discussed Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) and reviewed over all security situations, in the province particularly in tribal districts here on Wednesday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman chaired the meeting while Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was also present in the meeting held at Governor House.

The forum was briefed on the progress made on the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) in the merged districts and expressed satisfaction over the progress of each department after reviewing in detail.

The forum discussed the locust threat in the province and received a brief presentation by the Agriculture department on the measures undertook so far to counter the threat. The committee appreciated enhanced cooperation/collaboration between civil and military departments and also approved the proposal for future course of action.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation was also included in agenda of the meeting which expressed satisfaction over the steps and efforts being taken by the provincial government in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra briefed the forum about implementation of policy directives to MTIs, efficacy of smart lockdown, management of critical health supplies, critical beds enhancement and testing capacity of corona patients in length.

The forum was also briefed about the Citizen Loss Compensation Project (CLPC).

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor appreciated services being rendered jointly by the concerned civil and military institutions in containing COVID-19 spread and Locust threat in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi and heads of other civil and military institutions.