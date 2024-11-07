KP Apex Committee meeting held; important decisions taken

An important meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee, was held on Thursday with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) An important meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee, was held on Thursday with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam; Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Omar Ahmed Bukhari; Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry; Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in detail, with extensive deliberations on improving the security conditions in certain districts of the province and made important decisions to address the challenges.

The participants on this occasion, offered Fateha for the martyrs of security forces and law enforcement agencies, paying rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for peace and security.

The meeting emphasized the need for continued joint efforts by all the stakeholders including the civil government, security forces, and the general public to combat terrorism.

It was decided to give the police a leading role in maintaining law and order in certain districts. The participants agreed on enhancing the capacity of the police and civil administration and decided that police force would be provided with bulletproof vehicles on priority basis and immediate recruitment would be carried out to fill vacant positions.

As acknowledgement of the sacrifices of the security forces, the Chief Minister decided to give special package to the heirs of 178 martyrs of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were martyred over the past six months.

As per the decision, families of martyred soldiers will receive Rs. 1.00 million, while families of martyred officers will receive Rs. 2.00 million.

Additionally, it was also decided to provide employment opportunities to the children of Pakistan Army and FC martyrs in the police and other government departments on priority basis.

The committee gave special consideration to the current law and order situation in Kurram District, thoroughly reviewing the existing situation there, its root causes, and underlying factors.

It was decided that all available options would be utilized to restore peace, protect the lives and property of people, and establish government writ in the area.

The forum also stressed the need of special focus on improving the living standards of people in the merged districts.

The forum underscored the role of public support in achieving sustainable peace and highlighted the importance of a unified efforts of all stakeholders, including the government, military, police, and administration; and asserted that the provincial government has sought the assistance of the security forces under Article 245 of the Constitution for anti-terrorism operations, adding that security forces, in coordination with Police and Civil Administration, are making tireless efforts to curb the menace of terrorism in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that peace was the top priority, and there will be no compromise on it, and added that the civil government, administration, and military are on the same page, to fight terrorism and they will continue their joint efforts until the issue is resolved forever.

Ali Amin Gandapur remarked that uprooting terrorism and restoring peace are common objectives, describing the fight against terrorism as a collective battle that can only be won through joint and unified efforts. He appreciated the Pakistan Army’s efforts and cooperation with the government in restoring peace in the province.

APP/fam