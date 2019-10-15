KP apex committee meets to review overall security situation in province

A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee was held in the chair of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee was held in the chair of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was also present in a meeting.

The Committee discussed and reviewed overall security situations in the province particularly in tribal districts in detailed.

The forum also discussed special Compensation package for goods lost in District Waziristan as per special committee report and agreed on posting of Additional Deputy Commissioners/Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar and other dedicated required staff for an early finalization survey and verification of damaged houses and shops.

The Committee underlined the need to enhance economic activities in tribal districts decided to establish industrial and processing zones for copper, chromate, nephrite, granite and other minerals.

As per Prime Minister's decision, the forum also discussed to increase the quota of tribal students in medical colleges and professional colleges outside the province.

The forum was briefed that police force had now been fully deployed in newly merged districts and Judges were posted in tribal district with all relevant facilities.

The Governor while chairing a meeting directed to prepare monthly work plan by monitoring & evaluation team to ensure better monitoring of developmental schemes and service delivery program in all tribal districts.

The forum acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by tribal people in restoration of peace in erstwhile FATA and agreed to facilitate and support tribesman to lead a respectable life.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Minister KP Atif Khan, Minster for Finance Taimur saleem Jhagra, Minister Law Sultan Muhammad, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Naeem, principle Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, Secretary Home & tribal affairs, and heads of other law enforcing agencies.