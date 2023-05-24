UrduPoint.com

KP Apex Committee Takes Decisions To Prevent Violent Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee to thoroughly review the law and order situation in the province in the wake May 9 violent incidents

The meeting, attended by senior civil and military officials, took crucial decisions to prevent such incidents in the future.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the May 9 violent incidents was conducted and the participants expressed condemnation of the events.

The committee expressed regret over the loss of life and property caused by the rioting protestors and emphasized that such incidents could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The individuals involved in the violence would face severe punishment, it resolved.

The meeting also included briefings by the authorities concerned on various important issues related to law and order in the province. Steps taken so far to arrest those involved in the violent protests were discussed, and it was revealed that all individuals responsible for arson and vandalism had been identified.

To ensure the prevention of untoward incidents in future, the committee made several important decisions. Protests were banned at the Assembly Chowk in Peshawar, and the authorities concerned were directed to provide an alternative suitable place for demonstrations.

Short-term, mid-term, and long-term measures were planned to strengthen the anti-riots squad of the police, including allocating funds for the purchase of modern equipment.

The committee also decided to prepare a Rapid Response Contingency Plan to address such incidents swiftly. Special police forces equipped with modern equipment would be assigned the security of red zones, and important government buildings and installations outside the zones.

Furthermore, control rooms would be established at the provincial and divisional levels to effectively respond to untoward incidents.

Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed his regret over the incidents of vandalism and arson during the recent protests and said actions were being taken against the responsible individuals. He emphasized that maintaining law and order and protecting public and private property was the government's prime responsibility.

Azam Khan also praised the role of the police, security forces, and civil administration for their commendable efforts during the protests.

He reiterated that those who had damaged property during demonstrations would be held accountable, emphasizing that the government would uphold its writ.

