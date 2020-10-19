KP appoints 3 non-official Health Care Commission members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2015, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Dr. Ikram Ghani, Dr. Lubna Hassan, Abid Hayat and Dr.

Sabina Aziz as non-official members of the Health Care Commission (HCC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the remaining period i.e up to 20.01.2022, with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Health Department here Monday.