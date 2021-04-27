KP appoints four assistant professors in BPS-18

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government following recommendations of its Public Service Commission on Tuesday issued directives for appointments of four assistant professors in BPS-18 in different colleges.

As per details, Hamid Khan has been appointed Assistant Professor Pak Studies at Government Post Graduate College Nowshera while Gohar Ali Shah has been appointed Assistant Professor Pak Studies at Government Degree College Akbar Pura Nowshera.

Arshad Mehmood was appointed Assistant Professor History and Civics, Government College Shewa Swabi and Muhammad Ali Shah as Assistant Professor GPGGC, Saidu Sharif Swat. The assistant professors would perform on probation basis for a period of one year.

Announcements of these appointments were separately made by Higher education Department and Archives and libraries, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.