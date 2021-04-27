UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Appoints Four Assistant Professors In BPS-18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP appoints four assistant professors in BPS-18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government following recommendations of its Public Service Commission on Tuesday issued directives for appointments of four assistant professors in BPS-18 in different colleges.

As per details, Hamid Khan has been appointed Assistant Professor Pak Studies at Government Post Graduate College Nowshera while Gohar Ali Shah has been appointed Assistant Professor Pak Studies at Government Degree College Akbar Pura Nowshera.

Arshad Mehmood was appointed Assistant Professor History and Civics, Government College Shewa Swabi and Muhammad Ali Shah as Assistant Professor GPGGC, Saidu Sharif Swat. The assistant professors would perform on probation basis for a period of one year.

Announcements of these appointments were separately made by Higher education Department and Archives and libraries, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Saidu Nowshera Swabi Muhammad Ali Post Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

28 minutes ago

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali ..

29 minutes ago

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

41 minutes ago

82,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

43 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office announces higher education ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.