KP Appoints Sohail Sultan As Assistant Advocate General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section-3 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appointment of Law Officer Act, 2014 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No.XXXVII of 2014), the Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Sohail Sultan as Assistant Advocate General (AAG), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Mingora bench/Dar-ul-Qaza, Swat on contract basis with immediate effect

He shall not be allowed for private practice/legal advisorship of any kind and shall not be paid any fee for the opinion/work rendered to Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as may from time to time assigned to him by the Law Department.

His appointment was liable to be terminated at any time without notice, said a notification issued by the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department KP here on Thursday.

