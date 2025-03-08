Open Menu

KP Approaches Federal Govt To Declare Koh E Suleman Wildlife Conservancy

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM

KP approaches Federal Govt to declare Koh e Suleman wildlife conservancy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reached out to the Federal government to declare the entire Koh-e-Suleman mountain range as a wildlife conservancy.

On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the KP Forest and Wildlife Department has written an official letter to the Ministry of Environmental Coordination, emphasizing the need for inter-provincial coordination between Punjab, Balochistan and KP to protect the region's unique biodiversity.

The official letter highlights the ecological significance of Koh-e-Suleman, which is home to rare flora and fauna. It underscores that preserving this biodiversity can not only enhance the global recognition of the region but also help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change while ensuring the well-being of local communities.

The letter further reads that the KP government has already undertaken a number of initiatives for the of the Koh-e- Suleman area falling within its territorial boundaries. However, given that the Koh-e-Suleman range transcends across Balochistan and Punjab, a unified strategy involving all three provinces is essential for the effective protection of its rare wildlife and plant species.

The letter further states that KP's conservation initiatives will be more effective if Punjab and Balochistan implement similar measures. To achieve this end, the KP government has urged the federal government to approach the provincial governments of Punjab and Balochistan to declare the Koh-e-Suleman range in their respective jurisdictions as transboundary wildlife conservancy with the aim to effectively manage the wildlife across the entire region.

Recent Stories

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 minutes ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

3 minutes ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

2 hours ago
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

4 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

4 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

6 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

8 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan