KP Approaches Federal Govt To Declare Koh E Suleman Wildlife Conservancy
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reached out to the Federal government to declare the entire Koh-e-Suleman mountain range as a wildlife conservancy.
On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the KP Forest and Wildlife Department has written an official letter to the Ministry of Environmental Coordination, emphasizing the need for inter-provincial coordination between Punjab, Balochistan and KP to protect the region's unique biodiversity.
The official letter highlights the ecological significance of Koh-e-Suleman, which is home to rare flora and fauna. It underscores that preserving this biodiversity can not only enhance the global recognition of the region but also help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change while ensuring the well-being of local communities.
The letter further reads that the KP government has already undertaken a number of initiatives for the of the Koh-e- Suleman area falling within its territorial boundaries. However, given that the Koh-e-Suleman range transcends across Balochistan and Punjab, a unified strategy involving all three provinces is essential for the effective protection of its rare wildlife and plant species.
The letter further states that KP's conservation initiatives will be more effective if Punjab and Balochistan implement similar measures. To achieve this end, the KP government has urged the federal government to approach the provincial governments of Punjab and Balochistan to declare the Koh-e-Suleman range in their respective jurisdictions as transboundary wildlife conservancy with the aim to effectively manage the wildlife across the entire region.
