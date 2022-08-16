UrduPoint.com

KP Approves MSP For Wheat Crop 2022-23 At Rs.2600/40kg

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 09:06 PM

The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs.2600/40kg as worked out by the Cost Production Committee on the basis of survey conducted throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the Minimum Support price (MSP) for wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs.2600/40kg as worked out by the Cost Production Committee on the basis of survey conducted throughout the province.

The meeting of the provincial cabinet was held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Briefing media regarding decisions of the provincial cabinet, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the Minimum Support Price of wheat crop for the last year 2021-22 was Rs.2200/40kg.

He said the recommendations of the Provincial Government would now be shared with the Federal Ministry of National food Security & Research.

