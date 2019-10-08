KP approves pre-marriage counseling in Nikah Form

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the clause of the counseling of the couple over child birth in the matrimonial agreement (Nikah Form) and a booklet in this regard has also been prepared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the clause of the counseling of the couple over child birth in the matrimonial agreement (Nikah Form) and a booklet in this regard has also been prepared.

This was stated by Additional Secretary, Population Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dildar Mohammad while highlighting the achievement of the department during first year of the incumbent PTI government in the province. Director, Technical Population Welfare, Dr Naila and Director General (DG) Fazal Rabi were also present on the occasion.

They said that during financial year 2018-19, the department has provided family planning related medicines and services to over one million couples and 0.4 million ordinary patients were provided free medicines.

With the cooperation of Population Welfare Centres, the department organized 6049 satellite camps in far-flung areas where the people were provided free contraceptives and other medicines while 3312 extension camps were also organized with cooperaton of mobile service centres.

Similarly, 1.045 million couples were provided couple year protection against pregnancy while a Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) was also established to provide training to officers and non-technical staff of the department.

The department also continued awareness campaign throughout the year to educate people regarding family planning while nearly 10,000 meetings and seminars were also organized with clerics and public representatives to address different kind of misconceptions in t his regard.

For inclusion of the health hygiene matrial, like skills based education and population dynamics in Pakistan in the syllabus and textbooks, the department is working in close coordination with the Higher and Secondary Education Departments.