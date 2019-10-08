UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Approves Pre-marriage Counseling In Nikah Form

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:57 PM

KP approves pre-marriage counseling in Nikah Form

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the clause of the counseling of the couple over child birth in the matrimonial agreement (Nikah Form) and a booklet in this regard has also been prepared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the clause of the counseling of the couple over child birth in the matrimonial agreement (Nikah Form) and a booklet in this regard has also been prepared.

This was stated by Additional Secretary, Population Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dildar Mohammad while highlighting the achievement of the department during first year of the incumbent PTI government in the province. Director, Technical Population Welfare, Dr Naila and Director General (DG) Fazal Rabi were also present on the occasion.

They said that during financial year 2018-19, the department has provided family planning related medicines and services to over one million couples and 0.4 million ordinary patients were provided free medicines.

With the cooperation of Population Welfare Centres, the department organized 6049 satellite camps in far-flung areas where the people were provided free contraceptives and other medicines while 3312 extension camps were also organized with cooperaton of mobile service centres.

Similarly, 1.045 million couples were provided couple year protection against pregnancy while a Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) was also established to provide training to officers and non-technical staff of the department.

The department also continued awareness campaign throughout the year to educate people regarding family planning while nearly 10,000 meetings and seminars were also organized with clerics and public representatives to address different kind of misconceptions in t his regard.

For inclusion of the health hygiene matrial, like skills based education and population dynamics in Pakistan in the syllabus and textbooks, the department is working in close coordination with the Higher and Secondary Education Departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Population Welfare Mobile Family Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pharmaceutical exports increase over 8pc to $36 ml ..

13 minutes ago

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry lauds fe ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court to hear petition against JUI- ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Blocks Key Witness Sondland to Testify in Uk ..

13 minutes ago

Top Kurdish Commander Not Ruling Out Cooperation W ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Distributes Tents, Rations In Earthq ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.