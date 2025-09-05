Open Menu

KP Approves Rs 526mln For Solid Waste Management In Galiyat, Restoration Of Archaeological Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KP approves Rs 526mln for solid waste management in Galiyat, restoration of archaeological sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Department of Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museums Friday convened a meeting of the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) and approved Rs 526 million for solid waste management in Galiyat, restoration of eight archaeological sites.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary Tourism, Culture, Archeology Museums, Dr Abdul Samad, approved a pilot project for Solid Waste Management in Galiyat, with an estimated cost of Rs 226 million.

Under the initiative, a private company will be engaged as a service provider, responsible for door-to-door collection, transportation, and safe disposal of household waste.

The department will serve in a monitoring capacity only.

In addition, the DDWP approved Rs 300 million for the protection and restoration of eight archaeological sites in Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, and Upper Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Samad said that upon the successful execution of the Galiyat pilot project, the model would be replicated in other major tourist destinations, including Kaghan, Naran, and Swat.

He added that the initiatives are in line with the Chief Minister’s vision to promote tourism on modern lines and the “Good Governance Roadmap” set by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Shahab Ali Shah.

He emphasized that the provincial government is taking concrete and practical steps to ensure sustainable tourism development in the province.

