Open Menu

KP Approves Rs.11.62b For Seventh Phase Of Development Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KP approves Rs.11.62b for seventh phase of development program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department has approved Rs. 11.62 billion in funds for various development programs across the province. This amount included Rs. 400 million for tourism and Rs. 100 million for the water sector.

Official sources said on Tuesday the funds have been approved under the seventh phase of the province's development programs, aimed at different sectors.

A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to projects under the Public-Private Partnership model, with Rs. 71 million set aside for such initiatives. Additionally, Rs. 60 million has been allocated for relief and rehabilitation, while Rs.

1,821.5 million will be used for road repairs.

The approved funds also included Rs. 180 million for social welfare, Rs. 630 million for sports and tourism, Rs. 200 million for science and technology, Rs. 400 million for tourism, and Rs. 100 million for the water sector. Furthermore, Rs. 700 million has been designated for healthcare, Rs. 86.76 million for housing, and Rs. 10 million for the labor department.

This financial approval is part of the KP government's ongoing efforts to boost infrastructure, public services, and economic development across the province.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

32 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

1 hour ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

2 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan