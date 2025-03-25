KP approves Rs.11.62b for seventh phase of development program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department has approved Rs. 11.62 billion in funds for various development programs across the province. This amount included Rs. 400 million for tourism and Rs. 100 million for the water sector.

Official sources said on Tuesday the funds have been approved under the seventh phase of the province's development programs, aimed at different sectors.

A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to projects under the Public-Private Partnership model, with Rs. 71 million set aside for such initiatives. Additionally, Rs. 60 million has been allocated for relief and rehabilitation, while Rs.

1,821.5 million will be used for road repairs.

The approved funds also included Rs. 180 million for social welfare, Rs. 630 million for sports and tourism, Rs. 200 million for science and technology, Rs. 400 million for tourism, and Rs. 100 million for the water sector. Furthermore, Rs. 700 million has been designated for healthcare, Rs. 86.76 million for housing, and Rs. 10 million for the labor department.

This financial approval is part of the KP government's ongoing efforts to boost infrastructure, public services, and economic development across the province.