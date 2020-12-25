KP Archaeology dept excavating 1800yrs old Buddhist monastery in Swat

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa is excavating 1800 yrs old Buddhist monastery and Stupa at AbaSaib Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa is excavating 1800 yrs old Buddhist monastery and Stupa at AbaSaib Swat.

The directorate official said that scientific process is revealing new Info adding exciting chapters to region's glorious past Swat, ancient Udyana, remained hub of Buddhist civilisation from 2nd C.

BC till 7th C. AD.

Moreover , fencing and protection of archaeological sites throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been started.

The Archeology Department has taken pragmatic steps to highlight importance of historic sites in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and promoting both local and foreign tourists to visit beautiful and historical locations.