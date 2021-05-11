UrduPoint.com
KP Archaeology Protection Laws To Be Amend Soon: Official

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archeological protection laws would be amended soon to ensure more protection to the archeological sites, buildings, objects and antiquities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archeological protection laws would be amended soon to ensure more protection to the archeological sites, buildings, objects and antiquities.

In this connection steps have been taken to make the protection laws more stringent, said in a release issued by the Directorate of Archaeology here on Tuesday.

The release further said that the decision to tighten laws for protection of archeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein suggestions have been made to amend 32 archeological protection clauses.

It has been recommended to increase the imprisonment for damaging historical places, objects and antiquities besides increasing the sentence of imprisonment from 5 years to 10 years.

The amendments have been prepared to increase the punishment for copying rare items from two years to five years.

It is proposed to increase the imprisonment from 2 years to 5 years for those who deliberately damage historical sites, the release said.

A draft amendment has been prepared and sent to the law department and after approval from the law department, it will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for approval, it said.

