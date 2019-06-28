UrduPoint.com
KP Archaeology Takes Notice Of Capital Cinema's Demolition

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:58 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department expressed deep concern over demolition of Capital Cinema building located in the cantonment area and demanded stoppage of its demolition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department expressed deep concern over demolition of Capital Cinema building located in the cantonment area and demanded stoppage of its demolition.

The spokesman said that the building has been declared as a Heritage Site and its demolition is against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Antiquities Act 2016.

KP Archaeology Department has sent letter to Cantonment Administration Peshawar, arguing that Capital Cinema has been declared heritage site and after 18th amendment, its look after and protection is the sole responsibility of KP Archaeology Department.

The letter further stated that demolition of Capital Cinema is complete violation of the said Act and Cantonment Administration should immediately take action and stop its demolition.

It is worth mentioning here that two cinemas have also been converted into commercial plazas in cantonment area.

