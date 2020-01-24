UrduPoint.com
'KP As A Gateway To Economic Prosperity' Conference Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:17 AM

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) here Thursday arranged a corporate conference on 'KP as a gateway to economic prosperity' to share insights, practical guidance, strategies and solutions to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) here Thursday arranged a corporate conference on 'KP as a gateway to economic prosperity' to share insights, practical guidance, strategies and solutions to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship.

The conference also included a future-focused panel conversation on topics including 'Digital transformation and economic growth, journey towards sustainable development' and 'Building an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem'.

The conference besides other was attended by KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qaidr Khan, CEO KP Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Daud Butt, Advisor on Economic Growth Mujahid Farooqi and General Manager-Outreach SMEDA Javed Khattak.

