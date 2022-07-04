UrduPoint.com

KP Ask State Life Insurance To Include 6 Million Tribal Residents In Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP ask State Life Insurance to include 6 million tribal residents in Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to immediately ask State Life Insurance to include all 6 million tribal residents (merged districts) in Sehat Card Plus as interim relief.

In a statement, Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the decision was taken after the Federal government stopped free medical facility to around 1.

2 million families in merged districts through Sehat Card.

He said that on the one hand, federal government announced medical colleges and universities in merged districts while on other it denied free medical treatment facility unilaterally.

He further said that no one except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Chairman Imran Khan cared about mainstreaming ex-FATA. He also said that KP government would ensure that the federal government gave equal rights to the province and merged districts.

