KP asks federal government to pay hefty dues

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has demanded its share of Rs 190 billion in Federal excise duty(FED) and levy on petroleum products from the federation.

Chief Secretary KP on behalf of provincial government, has written a letter to federal government, which demands Rs 95 billion on account of FED and a sum of same amount on tax of Rs one per liter on the sale of petroleum that is produced in the land of KP.The sources said that the matter regarding outstanding payment to provincial government might be raised in the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CII) , which is scheduled on 11th December .The memo reads that 18th amendment was passed by the parliament almost nine years ago but the federal government could not implement the article 161, thus the provincial government demands the execution of the constitution in true letter and spirit.

The KP government also asked the federation to repay the dues of nine years .On the other hand the sources said that if federal government fulfills the demand of KP , then it has to further raise the price of petroleum as in case of realization of KP's claim the other federating units would also demand their share and at present the federal government has the tight budgetary position to give huge amount of funds to the provinces.However the matter would be discussed in the meeting of CII and after that Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the consultation of his financial team would make final decision in this regard.