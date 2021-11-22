KP assembly accepts adjournment motion to discuss salary disparity issue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday accepted an adjournment motion moved by leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani for holding a debate on salary disparity between officers of the secretariat and attached departments

The adjournment motion said the KP government in the last budget announced executive allowance for the employees of provincial secretariat from grade 17 to 22.

Similarly, incentives in the shape of technical allowance were also announced for local government, public health and other departments.

He said unfortunately employees of attached departments were still deprived from these incentives and their salary was not raised like the employees of secretariat.

He said their salary was raised only 20 percent due to which salary disparity between employees of the secretariat and attached department was increased.

He said the House should discuss this issue so that their due incentives be given to the employees of the attached department.