KP assembly achieves milestone by making record legislation: Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday said that provincial legislature has achieved a milestone by contributing record legislation that has started bringing positive changes in our existing social edifice.

He was speaking as a Chief Guest at a organized by Women Media Centre Pakistan which was among others attended by a large number of female students of journalism.

Addressing the participants of workshop, the speaker highlighted significance of the event, saying these sorts of activities would improve capacity building of students and provide them chances to enhance professional capabilities.

He said that entry of females in field of mass communication was a good omen and added that women were fully capable to work as professional journalists like men. He said that government has ensured equal opportunities to both male and females without any discrimination.

The speaker said the provincial government has made record legislation including implementation of Right to Information Act, bill against domestic violence, bill to give women right of succession and legislation against harassment on work place. All our achievements have started producing results, he maintained.