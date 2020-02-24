UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Admits Woman Legislator's Privilege Motion

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday admitted a privilege motion of Dr Sumera Shams, Chairman, Standing Committee on Health and referred it to panel concerned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday admitted a privilege motion of Dr Sumera Shams, Chairman, Standing Committee on Health and referred it to panel concerned.

In her privilege motion, she has complained that District Health Officer (DHO) Dir Lower has invited irrelevant person in a meeting of the committee, who is pressurize her family.

The Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai supported the privilege motion and the contentions of the woman legislator for referral of the motion to the concerned standing committee of the house.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani with the consent of the house referred the privilege motion to the committee concerned.

