KP assembly adopts five resolutions tabled by opposition, treasury members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday adopted five resolution relating to teachings of Holy Quran with translation at University level, restoration of mobile and internet services in tribal areas, compensation of losses due to rain in Manshera, inclusion of Gojri language in curricula and breast cancer.

First resolution that was tabled by legislator of Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal, Inayat Ullah said that Holy Quran should be taught with translation in universities enabling people to understand its true meaning and objectives.

Provincial law minister, Sultan Muhammad supported the resolution and said that understanding of Holy Quran would revolutionize and change our lives.

The second resolution was moved by Mir Kalam of North Waziristan, who said tribal areas were without mobile and internet services that had added miseries to the students who were unable to attend online classes due unavailability of these faculties.

The resolution demanded of provincial and Federal government to restore these faculties in tribal areas.

Babar Saleem of PTI presented third resolution that demanded of government to compensate farmers whose crops were damaged by recent rain and hailstorm in Manshera. It read that government should take steps for the financial assistance of farmers and gives them relaxation in payments of loans.

Woman MPA of PTI, Ayesha Bano moved the fourth resolution that recommended formation of a committee to inform the house about steps being taken to control breast cancer and treatment faculties to women suffering from the ailment.

She said about 40000 women die each year due to breast cancer while the yearly count of new breast cancer cases was 15000.

Parliamentary leader of PMLN, Sardar Yousaf tabled the fifth resolution that demanded inclusion of Gojri and Sheena languages in curricula of schools like Pashtu and Hindko. He said that Gojri is widely spoken in Manshera and news was also aired in Gojri language.