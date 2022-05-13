KP assembly adopts motion to hold debate on price hike of medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan on Friday adopted adjournment motion to hold a detailed discussion on price hike of medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) : Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan on Friday adopted adjournment motion to hold a detailed discussion on price hike of medicines.

The motion, which was tabled by Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamat-e- Islami along with Humaira Khatoon and Siraj-ud-Din, lamented that the abrupt increase in prices of medicines had added to miseries of country's fifty percent population who were living below poverty level and struggling to meet their both ends.

The motion said that occurrence of various ailments including blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders were increasing with each passing day and medicines of these diseases were beyond the purchasing power of patients.

Lawmakers demanded that matter should be discussed to inform people about reasons of price surge and to provide them relief.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra supported the suggestion followed by motion's adoption by the house to debate over it.