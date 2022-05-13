UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Adopts Motion To Hold Debate On Price Hike Of Medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 08:56 PM

KP assembly adopts motion to hold debate on price hike of medicines

Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan on Friday adopted adjournment motion to hold a detailed discussion on price hike of medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) : Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan on Friday adopted adjournment motion to hold a detailed discussion on price hike of medicines.

The motion, which was tabled by Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamat-e- Islami along with Humaira Khatoon and Siraj-ud-Din, lamented that the abrupt increase in prices of medicines had added to miseries of country's fifty percent population who were living below poverty level and struggling to meet their both ends.

The motion said that occurrence of various ailments including blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders were increasing with each passing day and medicines of these diseases were beyond the purchasing power of patients.

Lawmakers demanded that matter should be discussed to inform people about reasons of price surge and to provide them relief.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra supported the suggestion followed by motion's adoption by the house to debate over it.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Price May Blood

Recent Stories

Tuchel hopes Chelsea's Kovacic can play through pa ..

Tuchel hopes Chelsea's Kovacic can play through pain in FA Cup final

30 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complain ..

Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complaints of BISP beneficiaries on pr ..

11 minutes ago
 Trudeau Welcomes Pope's Plans to Visit Canada, Del ..

Trudeau Welcomes Pope's Plans to Visit Canada, Deliver Apology to Indigenous Peo ..

11 minutes ago
 Regional Director ombudsman to hold open katcheri ..

Regional Director ombudsman to hold open katcheri on May 18

12 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukrai ..

Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

12 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner Du ..

US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner During Moscow Court Hearing - St ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.