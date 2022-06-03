KP assembly adopts Motor Vehicle Registration Amendment Bill 2022 to increase revenue through registration

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday adopted Motor Vehicle Registration Amendment Bill 2022 for universal number plate in the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman speaking on the floor of House, said that it was yet another historic step of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to improve provincial revenue through increasing vehicle registration through universal vehicle number plate system.

He said that after Motor Vehicle Registration Amendment Bill 2022, now the name of the province will be written on the number plates of vehicles instead of district.

He said that reforms were aimed to modernize vehicle registration, make vehicle number plates uniform and automated through amendment in the Pakistan Motor Vehicles Registration Ordinance 1965.

He hoped that this initiative would significantly increase the registration of vehicles in the province, adding vehicle registration fee for cars is only one rupee.

He said that Motor Vehicle Smart Card would be issued soon and online payment system of token tax has been fully activated through "Zama KP App".

Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that payment of property tax through this app was also being done online very soon.

He said that all reforms were aimed to give maximum relief to public.