UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Adopts Resolution Asking The Federal Government To Resolve Vaccination Issue In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:08 PM

KP assembly adopts resolution asking the federal government to resolve vaccination issue in Saudi Arabia

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution asking the federal government to take up issue of registration of Chinese Coronavirus vaccines by the Saudi Arabia so that Pakistani citizen could travel the kingdom without any hardship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Federal government to take up issue of registration of Chinese Coronavirus vaccines by the Saudi Arabia so that Pakistani citizen could travel the kingdom without any hardship.

The resolution, tabled by the parliamentary leader of Jamaat-i-Islami, Inatyatullah Khan, stated that the people in Pakistan are being vaccinated with Chinese vaccines while Saudi Arabia and some other middle Eastern countries have not registered Chinese and Russian vaccines due to which Pakistani pilgrims and citizen cannot travel to Saudi Aeabia for performing Hajj and Umrah.

The resolution stated, according to WHO once a person is vaccinated it could not be vaccinated again with different vaccine.

The resolution also asked the Minister for Hajj and Foreign Ministry to take steps to resolve this issue of overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Hajj Russia China Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

24 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

39 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

53 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.