KP assembly adopts resolution asking the federal government to resolve vaccination issue in Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Federal government to take up issue of registration of Chinese Coronavirus vaccines by the Saudi Arabia so that Pakistani citizen could travel the kingdom without any hardship.

The resolution, tabled by the parliamentary leader of Jamaat-i-Islami, Inatyatullah Khan, stated that the people in Pakistan are being vaccinated with Chinese vaccines while Saudi Arabia and some other middle Eastern countries have not registered Chinese and Russian vaccines due to which Pakistani pilgrims and citizen cannot travel to Saudi Aeabia for performing Hajj and Umrah.

The resolution stated, according to WHO once a person is vaccinated it could not be vaccinated again with different vaccine.

The resolution also asked the Minister for Hajj and Foreign Ministry to take steps to resolve this issue of overseas Pakistanis.