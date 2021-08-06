UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Adopts Resolution Condemning Bhong Incident

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP assembly adopts resolution condemning Bhong incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan Friday adopted resolution condemning the incident in which a mob ransacked a Hindu temple situated in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

The resolution was moved by minority MPA of PTI, Ravi Kumar. He said that house condemns the ransacking of Ganesh Temple in Bhong and demands of provincial and Federal governments to take action against the culprits involved in the incident.He said that Pakistan is safe for minorities and they are enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed strict action against elements involved. He said that Supreme Court has also summoned IG Punjab over the incident.

He said that minorities were safe in Pakistan while in neighbouring India they were being persecuted and their worship places were being destroyed with impunity.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Minority Rahim Yar Khan Temple

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

34 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

57 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

59 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.