KP assembly adopts resolution condemning Bhong incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan Friday adopted resolution condemning the incident in which a mob ransacked a Hindu temple situated in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

The resolution was moved by minority MPA of PTI, Ravi Kumar. He said that house condemns the ransacking of Ganesh Temple in Bhong and demands of provincial and Federal governments to take action against the culprits involved in the incident.He said that Pakistan is safe for minorities and they are enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed strict action against elements involved. He said that Supreme Court has also summoned IG Punjab over the incident.

He said that minorities were safe in Pakistan while in neighbouring India they were being persecuted and their worship places were being destroyed with impunity.